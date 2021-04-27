Holland pitched a scoreless eighth inning with one hit and two strikeouts to earn a hold in Monday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.

Holland was effective in his outing, but it's notable that he didn't work in the ninth inning. Closing duties went to Josh Staumont for the second straight save opportunity. The 35-year-old Holland has struggled a bit in 2021 with a 5.63 ERA, 2.13 WHIP and 8:7 K:BB across eight innings. He's picked up two saves, two holds and a 2-1 record in eight appearances. Manager Mike Matheny will likely continue to use a committee approach to the closer role until one reliever takes control of the job. Wade Davis and Scott Barlow are also in the mix for high-leverage work.