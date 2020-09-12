site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Greg Holland: Records save
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Holland struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to secure a 4-3 win over the Pirates on Friday.
Holland logged his fourth save of the year. After having an ERA above 3.60 for the past four seasons, Holland continues his revival by lowering his 2020 ERA to 2.22 over 24.1 innings.
