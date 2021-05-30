Holland pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to earn a save in Sunday's 6-3 win over Minnesota.
This was Holland's first save since April 18 and his third overall this year. Josh Staumont (knee) had handled most of the closing duties before landing on the injured list. The 35-year-old Holland has a 3.86 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 21:14 K:BB across 18.2 innings this season. Kyle Zimmer and Scott Barlow combined for three scoreless innings Sunday, with both relievers earning holds. They could be in the mix for save chances should Holland struggle in the near term.