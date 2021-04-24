Holland (undisclosed) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
Holland was placed on the injured list for an unspecified reason Friday, but he'll return just one day later. The right-hander should be the favorite for save chances once again now that he's available. Holland has converted on both of his save opportunities this year but has posted a 6.43 ERA and 2.29 WHIP in seven innings.
More News
-
Royals' Greg Holland: Placed on injured list•
-
Royals' Greg Holland: Sloppy in non-save situation•
-
Royals' Greg Holland: Notches second save•
-
Royals' Greg Holland: Collects win in nightcap•
-
Royals' Greg Holland: Narrowly escapes with save•
-
Royals' Greg Holland: Nabs win with two scoreless innings•