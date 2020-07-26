Holland struck out the side in the 10th inning of Saturday's win over Cleveland to secure his first save of the season.

Ian Kennedy pitched the sixth and seventh innings in a tie game before turning things over to Trevor Rosenthal for the eighth. Rosenthal and Scott Barlow kept Cleveland off the scoreboard, leaving Holland to secure the save after the Royals pulled ahead in the top of the 10th. Mike Matheny is an old-school manager and Holland has 207 career saves, 146 of those earned in a Royals uniform. We may have seen a changing of the guard in Kansas City.