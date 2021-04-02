Holland allowed an unearned run on a hit and two walks and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's 14-10 win over the Rangers. He earned a hold.

Holland is the favorite for saves in Kansas City, but he wasn't very efficient Thursday. He entered with two outs in the eighth inning and struck out Leody Taveras. Holland then made things interesting with a messy start to the ninth. A passed ball and a wild pitch allowed Isiah Kiner-Falefa to score, and Joey Gallo walked before Holland was replaced by Wade Davis, who struck out the last two batters. Holland was excellent with six saves, two holds, a 1.91 ERA and 0.95 WHIP across 28.1 innings last season. He'll need to display better command next time out, or Davis, Scott Barlow or Josh Staumont could figure into the closing conversation.