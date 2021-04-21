Holland gave up three runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's 14-7 loss the Rays.

This was an impromptu bullpen game for the Royals. Holland began the ninth inning, but allowed homers to Mike Zunino and Austin Meadows before infielder Hanser Alberto took the mound to get the final out. Through seven innings, Holland has a 6.43 ERA, 2.29 WHIP and 6:7 K:BB. He's logged two saves, a hold and a 2-1 record in seven appearances.