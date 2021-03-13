Holland has looked good to start spring, striking out five and walking none through three hitless, scoreless innings.

Holland stepped into the closer role last season after Trevor Rosenthal was traded to the Padres, finishing with six saves. He appears set to remain in that role heading into the upcoming season, though he'll have to pitch well to keep the job. His seniority and the experience that comes with his 212 career saves will give him a bit of leeway, but if he looks like the guy who posted ERAs above 4.50 in 208 and 2019 he could face a challenge from Scott Barlow or Josh Staumont, both of whom possess better strikeout stuff than Holland does at this point in his career.