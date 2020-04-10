Royals' Greg Holland: Still not on 40-man roster
Holland was outperformed by Trevor Rosenthal in camp, which is why Rosenthal was added to the 40-man roster while Holland remains on an NRI deal, according to general manager Dayton Moore, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Moore notes that while Holland performed well, the front office agreed that Rosenthal was the one who had clearly earned a roster spot. Holland gave up three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight in six innings this spring, which equates to a 4.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP. He will likely make the club as well, especially with expanded rosters, but he won't be the next man up for saves if Ian Kennedy falters.
