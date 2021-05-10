Holland surrendered two runs on three hits and struck out one over one inning in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the White Sox.

Holland last recorded a save on April 18. He had pitched four straight innings without being charged with a run entering Sunday, but he faltered in the seventh inning against the White Sox. Holland sports a 5.25 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB in 12 innings this season. The Royals have lost eight straight games, so save chances haven't come up lately. Manager Mike Matheny might hesitate to call on Holland the next time there's a lead to protect in the ninth given the relievers inconsistent pitching so far.