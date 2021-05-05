Holland was charged with a blown save against Cleveland on Tuesday, allowing three inherited runners to score while allowing one hit and striking out two.

Holland entered a one-out, bases loaded sixth inning in relief of starter Mike Minor. An unfortunate fielding error by Nicky Lopez allowed two runs to score, followed by a game-tying RBI single by Harold Ramirez. All three runs were charged to Minor, leaving Holland with his first blown save of the season. The 35-year-old has had a rough season so far, compiling a 4.09 ERA and 1.82 WHIP with two saves as he continues to battle for ninth-inning duties.