Holland (0-1) gave up two runs on three hits and a walk while fanning one in just one-third of an inning Wednesday against the Indians. He was tagged with the loss.

Holland was absolutely dreadful Wednesday, as four of the first five batters he faced reached base and that resulted in him being lifted before facing Josh Naylor. Holland has given up three runs (two earned) in one inning of work across his first two appearances of the season, and while he is enduring a slow start to the season, he remains the favorite to take the mound on save opportunities going forward.