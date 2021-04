Alberto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Cleveland.

Alberto had started each of the Royals' last three games at third base, but he'll head to the bench Wednesday with Hunter Dozier (thumb) cleared to return to the starting five. Unless Nicky Lopez dramatically cools down at the plate while handling an everyday role at shortstop, Alberto looks like he'll be limited to a utility role even with Adalberto Mondesi (oblique) on the shelf.