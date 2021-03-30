site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-hanser-alberto-earns-roster-spot | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Hanser Alberto: Earns roster spot
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 29, 2021
at
9:04 pm ET 1 min read
Alberto's contract was purchased by the Royals on Monday.
Alberto was a non-roster invite to spring training, and he was able to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster by hitting .355 with two RBI in 31 at-bats. The 28-year-old will serve in a utility role for Kansas City to begin the 2021 campaign.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/31/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
12/03/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/23/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/18/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/14/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read