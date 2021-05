Alberto will start at third base and bat eighth Sunday against the White Sox.

In the lineup against a right-handed pitcher (Lucas Giolito) and starting for the third consecutive day, Alberto appears to have temporarily captured an everyday role on the left side of the Kansas City infield. The 28-year-old has supplied a meager .213/.226/.344 in 63 plate appearances on the season, so he'll likely need to pick up the pace at the plate to ensure he continues receiving ample work.