Alberto is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers.
Starts have become less frequent for the 28-year-old, who has continued to post underwhelming offensive numbers. Kelvin Gutierrez, who has gone 4-for-12 with just one strikeout since being called up May 14, gets the start at third base Wednesday.
