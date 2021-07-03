Alberto went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 7-4 win over the Twins.

His third-inning blast off J.A. Happ put the Royals in the lead for good. It was Alberto's first long ball of the season, and since the beginning of May he's slashing .284/.304/.409 -- numbers almost identical to his performance last season with the O's.