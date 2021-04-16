Alberto went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Alberto got on base with an infield single and scored on a Nicky Lopez triple in the third inning. In the sixth, Alberto plated Hunter Dozier with an RBI double before scoring on a Cavan Biggio error. Through 21 plate appearances this season, Alberto is slashing .286/.286/.476 with no homers, three RBI, three runs scored and four doubles. He's also 0-for-1 in stolen base attempts. The 28-year-old has been a utility infielder so far in his first season with the Royals.