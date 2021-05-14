Alberto will remain on the bench for the afternoon portion of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Alberto will sit for the third straight game. Hunter Dozier remains the starter at third base, though Alberto could return to the lineup for the nightcap.
More News
-
Royals' Hanser Alberto: Sitting in second straight•
-
Royals' Hanser Alberto: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Royals' Hanser Alberto: Getting more playing time•
-
Royals' Hanser Alberto: On bench again Friday•
-
Royals' Hanser Alberto: Sits with righty on mound•
-
Royals' Hanser Alberto: Scores twice Thursday•