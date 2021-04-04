Alberto went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Rangers.

Alberto contributed an RBI double in the fifth inning to plate Kyle Isbel, then came around to score on a fielder's choice by Whit Merrifield. In the sixth, Alberto got aboard with a single and scored on Carlos Santana's double. The 28-year-old Alberto posted a slash line of .283/.306/.393 with three homers, 35 runs scored, 22 RBI and three stolen bases in 54 games with the Orioles last season. He may see a more limited role in 2021, as Hunter Dozier (thumb) and Whit Merrifield are likely to occupy starting roles at third base and second base -- Alberto's two most familiar positions.