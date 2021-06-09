Alberto went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Angels.

Alberto hasn't seen a lot of playing time lately, but he's been fairly productive when in the lineup. He's gone 7-for-15 (.467) with four doubles, one RBI and four runs scored across his last five games. For the season, the infielder is slashing .276/.280/.408 with eight RBI, 11 runs scored, nine doubles and two triples across 102 plate appearances. With Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring) out, Alberto could see the short side of a platoon with Nicky Lopez at shortstop.