Fillmyer allowed six runs on six hits in 2.1 innings Friday against the Twins, striking out one and walking three in a no-decision.

The Royals put up six runs in the top of the third inning to give Fillmyer a four-run lead but the righty got knocked around in the bottom of the frame and coughed up four runs before being lifted for a reliever. Fillmyer had tossed two straight quality starts prior to Friday's outing, and the rough start bumps his ERA up to 4.75 on the year. Opponents are hitting .268 off the 24-year-old and he's sporting a rather poor 37:29 K:BB in 60.2 innings. His next start will be against the White Sox at home.