Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Allows six runs in no-decision
Fillmyer allowed six runs on seven hits and one walk across three innings Sunday in a no-decision against the White Sox. He struck out three.
Fillmyer was spotted a six-run lead in the second inning, but he gave it all back as he allowed six runs of his own via a trio of home runs in the fourth. He wasn't able to record a single out in the frame and ran his pitch count up to 75 before his removal. Fillmyer has struggled mightily over his last two starts, allowing 10 earned runs and four home runs over just eight total innings to inflate his ERA to 4.57. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old should be given every opportunity to right the ship, considering the current state of the franchise, and he'll look to do just that next weekend against the Indians.
