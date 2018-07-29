Fillmyer didn't factor into the decision in a 5-4 loss to the Yankees during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out two.

It wasn't a terrible outing for the rookie right-hander, but he was hardly dominating, generating only three swinging strikes in 84 pitches (45 total strikes). Fillmyer now has a 3.29 ERA through his first 27.1 big-league innings, but his mediocre 15:12 K:BB suggests he's been lucky so far. He'll next take the mound Friday in Minnesota.