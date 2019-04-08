Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Candidate for Wednesday's start
Fillmyer is included among the candidates to enter the rotation Wednesday against the Mariners when the Royals first require a fifth starter, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
When asked Sunday about whom the Royals might turn to for the final opening in the rotation, manager Ned Yost wouldn't commit to any pitcher, but suggested the start would likely fall to someone presently on the 40-man roster. Based on that criteria, Triple-A Omaha pitchers Fillmyer, Arnaldo Hernandez and Glenn Sparkman -- along with Scott Barlow, a current member of the big-league bullpen -- look like the top options to fill the void. If he gets the nod Wednesday, Fillmyer would be pitching on five days' rest after giving up six runs on seven hits and four walks over four innings in his season debut for Omaha last week.
