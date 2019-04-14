Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Confirmed as Monday's starter
Manager Ned Yost confirmed that Fillmyer would remain the fifth member of the Kansas City rotation this week, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Fillmyer will make his next start Monday against the White Sox.
Yost had mentioned Scott Barlow and Glenn Sparkman as candidates to start the series opener, but he'll stick with Fillmyer for a second straight turn. The right-hander was unable to tame a red-hot Seattle lineup in his season debut last week, taking a no-decision while giving up five runs on six hits and two walks over three innings. Fillmyer doesn't make for a comfortable streaming option this week, even though he'll be lined up for a second turn Saturday in New York against the Yankees.
