Fillmyer is listed as the Royals' probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Fillmyer was recalled from Triple-A Reno prior to Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Seattle, but since he wasn't needed as an emergency reliever for that contest, he'll step in as the Royals' No. 5 starter. The 24-year-old made 13 starts for Kansas City in 2018 but didn't make much of an impact in the fantasy realm, logging a 4.56 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 6.3 K/9 in those outings.

