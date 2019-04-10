Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Confirmed for Wednesday's start
Fillmyer is listed as the Royals' probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
Fillmyer was recalled from Triple-A Reno prior to Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Seattle, but since he wasn't needed as an emergency reliever for that contest, he'll step in as the Royals' No. 5 starter. The 24-year-old made 13 starts for Kansas City in 2018 but didn't make much of an impact in the fantasy realm, logging a 4.56 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 6.3 K/9 in those outings.
