Fillmyer is an option to start Monday's game against the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The Royals don't have any good options for the fifth starter's spot with Danny Duffy (shoulder) still a couple weeks away from joining the rotation. Fillmyer gave up five runs while recording nine outs in Wednesday's start against the Mariners. Glenn Sparkman and Scott Barlow are the other pitchers being considered for Monday's start.