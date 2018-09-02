Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Delivers quality start against O's
Fillmyer didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Orioles, allowing two runs on nine hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out six.
The rookie tied his previous highs for innings and K's en route to his fourth quality start of the season. Fillmyer will look to improve on his 4.01 ERA into his next outing Friday in Minnesota.
