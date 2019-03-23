The Royals optioned Fillmyer to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

The Royals intend to break camp with a three-man rotation since their schedule allows them to get by without a fourth and fifth starter until April 9 and 10, respectively. With that in mind, Fillmyer's demotion doesn't necessarily take him out of the mix for a rotation gig, though his odds of rejoining the big club may hinge on the health of Danny Duffy (shoulder), who isn't certain to be ready to pitch when a fourth starter is needed. Along with Fillmyer, Homer Bailey and Jorge Lopez are other candidates to fill out the rotation. Kansas City could also bring Fillmyer back in a long-relief role.

