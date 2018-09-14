Fillmyer (3-1) allowed four earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six across 7.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Twins

Fillmyer turned in the longest start of his career and worked efficiently, needing only 96 pitches to retire 22 batters. He's turned in inconsistent results, lasting at least six innings in three of his last five starts while allowing six earned runs in the other two. There's not much upside to Fillmyer's profile, however, as he has just 43 strikeouts across 68 innings pitched at the major-league level.