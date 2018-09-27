Fillmyer (4-2) picked up the win Wednesday against the Reds, allowing one run on four hits and two walks across 7.1 innings. He struck out nine.

Fillmyer was dialed in Wednesday, racking up a career-best nine strikeouts en route to his fourth win of the season. The right-hander allowed a solo homer to Jose Peraza in the first inning but settled in from there, blanking the Reds over the next 6.1 innings before exiting. Fillmyer has now completed at least seven innings in each of his last three starts, posting a 2.91 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with 20 strikeouts across 21.2 innings over that stretch. He'll finish the season with a 4.26 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 57:32 K:BB through 82.1 innings (13 starts, four relief appearances).