Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Fans nine en route to win
Fillmyer (4-2) picked up the win Wednesday against the Reds, allowing one run on four hits and two walks across 7.1 innings. He struck out nine.
Fillmyer was dialed in Wednesday, racking up a career-best nine strikeouts en route to his fourth win of the season. The right-hander allowed a solo homer to Jose Peraza in the first inning but settled in from there, blanking the Reds over the next 6.1 innings before exiting. Fillmyer has now completed at least seven innings in each of his last three starts, posting a 2.91 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with 20 strikeouts across 21.2 innings over that stretch. He'll finish the season with a 4.26 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 57:32 K:BB through 82.1 innings (13 starts, four relief appearances).
More News
-
Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Strong performance in loss to Bucs•
-
Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Earns third win•
-
Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Allows six runs in no-decision•
-
Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Delivers quality start against O's•
-
Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Throws six strong innings•
-
Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Allows six runs in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....