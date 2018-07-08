Fillmyer (0-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks across 4.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Red Sox. He did not record a strikeout.

Fillmyer was asked to make a spot start against one of the most prolific lineups in baseball and the results were as one would suspect. He allowed runs in the second and third innings before allowing four straight men to reach in the fifth, which resulted in yet another pair for the visitors. Fillmyer had allowed just two runs in nine innings on the season prior to this outing, but his ERA jumped to 3.38 in the loss. He was only starting because Jakob Junis (back) was scratched at the last minute, so it seems unlikely he's in store for any sort of extended run in the rotation.