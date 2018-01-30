Fillmyer and Jesse Hahn were traded to the Royals on Monday in exchange for Ryan Buchter and Brandon Moss, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Fillmyer spent the entire 2017 season at Double-A Midland, where he started 29 games. Over said starts he pitched 149.2 innings and put together a respectable 3.49 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. The 23-year-old righty will likely begin his time with the Royals at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, but could work his way up to Triple-A Omaha if he manages to improve upon 2017's performance.