Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Headed to minors
Fillmyer was optioned to Triple-A Omaha Monday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Fillmyer threw 4.2 innings and gave up four runs on four hits and six walks through four spring training appearances. He'll likely start the season with the Royals' Triple-A affiliate after ending the year at Double-A Northwest Arkansas in 2017.
