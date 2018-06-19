Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Joins big club Tuesday
Fillmyer was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
Fillmyer will fill the open roster spot left behind by Kelvin Herrera, who was traded to the Nationals on Monday. The 24-year-old righty compiled an unsightly 5.75 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 47:28 K:BB across 13 starts (67.1 innings) with the Storm Chasers prior to the promotion, so he'll likely be limited to mop-up duty with the big club.
