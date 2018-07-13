Fillmyer is expected to make a spot start Sunday against the White Sox, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Although Fillmyer was roughed up for four runs (three earned) across 4.1 innings in his last start against Boston, he'll likely get another chance as Ian Kennedy (oblique) won't be healthy enough to take the hill prior to the All-Star break. Fillmyer figures to either head back to the minors or shift to a bullpen role following his next outing. He sits with a 3.38 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with five strikeouts over 13.1 innings.