Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Likely to start Sunday
Fillmyer is expected to make a spot start Sunday against the White Sox, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Although Fillmyer was roughed up for four runs (three earned) across 4.1 innings in his last start against Boston, he'll likely get another chance as Ian Kennedy (oblique) won't be healthy enough to take the hill prior to the All-Star break. Fillmyer figures to either head back to the minors or shift to a bullpen role following his next outing. He sits with a 3.38 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with five strikeouts over 13.1 innings.
More News
-
Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Gets knocked around in spot start•
-
Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Making surprise spot start•
-
Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Joins big club Tuesday•
-
Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Headed to minors•
-
Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Headed to Kansas City•
-
Athletics' Heath Fillmyer: Added to 40-man roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...