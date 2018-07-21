The Royals are listing Fillmyer as their probable starter for Monday's game against the Tigers.

Fillmyer previously made a spot start in place of Ian Kennedy (oblique) on July 8 against the Red Sox, giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He moved back to a long-relief role in the final week before the All-Star break, but Fillmyer looks poised to re-enter the rotation following the news that Kennedy is likely "weeks away" from coming off the 10-day disabled list, per Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports. Since Fillmyer has maxed out at 73 pitches in his five appearances with the big club this season, it's likely that he'll face some light restrictions with his workload Monday. The 24-year-old has supplied a 3.45 ERA in 15.2 innings, but it's supported by a weak 1.47 WHIP and 7:8 K:BB.