Fillmyer is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The Royals will turn to Fillmyer on short notice for his first career MLB start after Jakob Junis (back) was surprisingly scratched ahead of his turn through the rotation and placed on the 10-day disabled list. Fillmyer sported a 5.75 ERA and 1.64 WHIP over 13 starts with Triple-A Omaha this season before joining the Kansas City bullpen in late June as a long reliever, making three appearances with the big club. The right-hander could be quite overmatched against a potent Red Sox lineup that blasted the Royals for 15 runs a night earlier.

