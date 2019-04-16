Royals' Heath Fillmyer: No-decision in Chicago
Fillmyer didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 5-4 loss to the White Sox, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over five innings while striking out two.
The right-hander wasn't particularly effective, throwing 51 of 79 pitches for strikes and beginning only half of the 22 batters he faced with first-pitch strikes. If Fillmyer remains in the rotation despite his 9.00 ERA, his next turn will come Saturday, on the road against the Yankees.
