Fillmyer didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 5-4 loss to the White Sox, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over five innings while striking out two.

The right-hander wasn't particularly effective, throwing 51 of 79 pitches for strikes and beginning only half of the 22 batters he faced with first-pitch strikes. If Fillmyer remains in the rotation despite his 9.00 ERA, his next turn will come Saturday, on the road against the Yankees.