Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Promoted, could start Wednesday
Fillmyer was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
The Royals do not have an official starter for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, and Fillmyer may be the guy to fill that void. Assuming he is not needed out of the bullpen Tuesday, he seems like the favorite for that start. He would be pitching on five days' rest after giving up six runs on seven hits and four walks over four innings in his season debut for Omaha last week.
