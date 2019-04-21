Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Roughed up by Yanks
Fillmyer (0-1) took the loss against the Yankees on Saturday by allowing six runs on seven hits over four innings. He struck out three and walked two.
Fillmyer served up four home runs Saturday and was chased from the contest after giving up four runs during the fourth inning. The 24-year-old has a 10.50 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB over 12 innings and lines up to start versus the Angels next Friday.
