Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Seven shutout in win
Fillmyer (1-1) got the win Wednesday, shutting out the Cubs over seven innings with three strikeouts while allowing three hits and a pair of walks.
Fillmyer was terrific in this one, scattering a trio of singles over seven innings to earn his first big-league win. Though Wednesday was the first time in nine outings (five starts) the Royals won in a game Fillmyer pitched, the 24-year-old has been enjoying a solid rookie campaign. He'll take a 3.13 ERA and 1.29 WHIP into a home tilt with the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
