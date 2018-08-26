Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Six strong innings
Fillmyer (2-1) allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out three across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Indians.
Fillmyer shut down the Indians lineup on the strength of 11 groundballs, allowing only one runner to reach scoring position. He has been largely ineffective as a member of the rotation, entering Saturday's game with a 5.29 ERA and 20:18 K:BB ratio in seven previous starts. However, there is no indication he will be removed from the role, and his next start is likely to come Saturday against the Orioles.
