Royals' Heath Fillmyer: So-so outing Monday
Fillmyer tossed 3.1 innings of one-run ball Monday in the Royals' 5-1 win over the Mariners in Cactus League play. He gave up five hits, two walks and hit a batter while striking out three.
Fillmyer is one of a host of pitchers competing for a back-end spot in Kansas City's rotation, but the right-hander may be on the outside looking in at this point. The right-hander managed a 4.26 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 6.2 K/9 in 82.1 innings with the big club in 2018, numbers that did little to move the needle from a fantasy perspective.
