Fillmyer allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out six Monday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Fillmyer recorded 18 of his 20 outs via either strikeout or groundball, leaving the Tigers little opportunity to do damage against him. He also generated an impressive 12 swinging strikes -- he threw only 88 total pitches -- and exited the game with a 3-2 lead. This performance should buy him more time in the Royals' rotation with Ian Kennedy (oblique) still likely weeks away from returning to the mound.