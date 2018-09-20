Fillmyer (3-2) took the loss Wednesday as the Royals dropped a 2-1 decision to the Pirates, allowing two runs on eight hits over seven innings while striking out five.

The unheralded right-hander has provided some surprising stability to the Kansas City rotation down the stretch -- Fillmyer has tossed at least seven innings in three of his last four starts, and delivered a quality start in three of his last five outings. Despite that recent success, he'll carry a 4.56 ERA into his final start of the season, current;y set for next Wednesday in Cincinnati.