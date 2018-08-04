Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Takes no-decision against Twins
Fillmyer didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Twins, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over three innings while striking out three.
A 91-minutes rain delay in the top of the fourth inning may have been a blessing for Fillmyer, who didn't return to the mound after throwing 70 pitches (40 strikes) and got taken off the hook for his second big-league loss after play resumed. The 24-year-old will carry a 3.86 ERA into his next start Wednesday at home against the Cubs.
