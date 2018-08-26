Fillmyer (2-1) allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out three across six innings to earn the win against the Indians on Saturday.

Fillmyer shut down the Indians on the strength of 11 groundballs, allowing only one runner to reach scoring position. He has been largely ineffective as a member of the rotation, entering Saturday's game with a 5.29 ERA and 20:18 K:BB in seven previous starts. However, there is no indication he will be removed from the role, and his next start is likely to come next Saturday against the lowly Orioles.