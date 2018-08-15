Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Walks five in no-decision
Fillmyer allowed four runs on five hits against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, striking out three and walking five in five innings while taking a no-decision.
Making his sixth start of the year, Fillmyer struggled a bit with his command, throwing just 52 of 93 pitches for strikes while issuing a season-high five walks. The 24-year-old righty has a 3.61 ERA and 1.37 WHIP on the year with a mediocre 24:22 K:BB in 42.1 innings. Fillmyer is slated to next take on the White Sox in a start in Chicago.
